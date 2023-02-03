The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $980.55

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 980.55 ($12.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,027 ($12.68). The Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,017 ($12.56), with a volume of 277,041 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 982.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 997.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

In other The Monks Investment Trust news, insider Karl Sternberg bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 996 ($12.30) per share, for a total transaction of £9,960 ($12,300.85).

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

