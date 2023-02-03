Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $160.59

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$160.59 and last traded at C$160.00, with a volume of 351004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$158.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The company has a market cap of C$77.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$156.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$148.72.

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.41, for a total transaction of C$87,245.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,413,642.33. In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.41, for a total value of C$87,245.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,413,642.33. Also, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 969 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.10, for a total value of C$148,349.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$669,790.63. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,784 shares of company stock valued at $414,645.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.