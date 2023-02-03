Threshold (T) One Day Volume Hits $122.06 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $495.98 million and approximately $122.06 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029285 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019078 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00220605 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002780 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00160542 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,486,793,308.099101 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04807354 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $103,070,229.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

