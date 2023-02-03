Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.60

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.60 and last traded at $44.46, with a volume of 654717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.76 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti bought 21,488 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $637,548.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036,296 shares in the company, valued at $90,086,902.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 366,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,512. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 24.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tidewater by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

