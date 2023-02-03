TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Cut to C$150.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

TMX Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TMX Group stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.80. 2,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average is $99.74. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $111.13.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

