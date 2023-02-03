TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.07

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 196394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

TNR Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

TNR Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also has royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.