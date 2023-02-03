Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $77.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

