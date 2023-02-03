Toncoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33.56 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00010052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.08 billion and approximately $33.56 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00047650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00219471 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002776 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00157806 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.43850433 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $39,935,305.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

