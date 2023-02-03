Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 118,227 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 93,120 shares.The stock last traded at $45.61 and had previously closed at $44.73.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

