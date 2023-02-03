Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TM. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Toyota Motor from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $146.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day moving average is $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $203.95.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

