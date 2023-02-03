Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ TTD traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 871,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $86.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

