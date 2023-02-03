Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $8.20-$8.50 EPS.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $185.15. 735,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,537. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.35.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

