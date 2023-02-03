TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRU. BNP Paribas began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,734. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $105.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransUnion Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,641 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,459,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,469 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,973,000 after purchasing an additional 973,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,272,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

