TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRU. BNP Paribas began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.
TransUnion Stock Performance
NYSE TRU traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,734. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $105.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
