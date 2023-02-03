Traxx (TRAXX) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Traxx has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $165,269.02 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Traxx has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Traxx token can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

