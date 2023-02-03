Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $133.05 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

