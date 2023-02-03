Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

MSI stock opened at $255.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

