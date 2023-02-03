Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.41 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.45 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.16 and its 200-day moving average is $238.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

