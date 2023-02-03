Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $16.88 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.63.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $432.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

