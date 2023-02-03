Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $17.51 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

