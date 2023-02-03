Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,209,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,377,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $227,103,000 after buying an additional 66,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 752,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,065,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.11.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $322.76 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

