TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of TriCo Bancshares worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $133,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 122.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of TCBK opened at $51.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $58.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

