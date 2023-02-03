Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Triumph Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Triumph Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 359,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,456. The company has a market cap of $805.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.66. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.13 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after buying an additional 827,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 690,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after buying an additional 626,195 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the second quarter worth $7,791,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Further Reading

