Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
TROX stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. Tronox has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.
Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
