Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TROX stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. Tronox has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tronox by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

