TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TrueBlue updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

TrueBlue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. 39,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $617.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $32,607.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 4,696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.