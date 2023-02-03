TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TrueBlue updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
TrueBlue Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TBI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. 39,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $617.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $32,607.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
