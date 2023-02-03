Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,968. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 97.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

