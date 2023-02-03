Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $30.90

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.90, but opened at $25.65. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 175,844 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 18.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.99 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 107.02% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.