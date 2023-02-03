UBS Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €160.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($128.26) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €127.00 ($138.04) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Safran Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SAF stock opened at €132.64 ($144.17) on Tuesday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($100.39). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €121.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €110.86.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

