UBS Group Lowers Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.09) to €5.30 ($5.76) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.30) to €5.40 ($5.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $5.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

