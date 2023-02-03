Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $520.83 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $528.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.26.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

