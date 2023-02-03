Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.21

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and traded as low as $9.21. Umicore shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 28,457 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Umicore Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58.
About Umicore
Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Umicore (UMICY)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.