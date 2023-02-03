Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($48.17) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.67) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,400 ($54.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($53.11) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,190 ($64.10) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,103.33 ($50.68).

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,117.30 ($50.85) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,155.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,033.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,249.50 ($52.48).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

