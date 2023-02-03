Uniswap Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $7.06 or 0.00030249 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and approximately $175.26 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00423793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017804 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.13501825 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 606 active market(s) with $258,014,513.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.