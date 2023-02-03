United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $189.38. The company had a trading volume of 146,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,836. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $230.35.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

