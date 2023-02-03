United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Raised by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.0% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $190.95. 363,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.81 and a 200 day moving average of $181.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $230.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

