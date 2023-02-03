United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $191.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.03. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $232.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

