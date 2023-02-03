UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $473.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $442.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $513.79 and a 200-day moving average of $522.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

