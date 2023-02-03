UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after buying an additional 998,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,829,000 after purchasing an additional 143,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,305,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,724,855,000 after acquiring an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,004,000 after buying an additional 132,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.93. 1,190,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $440.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

