Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down to $40.38

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.38, but opened at $37.19. Unity Software shares last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 1,539,629 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Unity Software Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34.

Insider Activity

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $803,881.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,801.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,296. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 22.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 184.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,282 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

