Universal Co. (UVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Universal has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years.

Universal stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.73. Universal has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $650.98 million for the quarter.

In other Universal news, Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Universal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UVV. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

