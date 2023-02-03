Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNM. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

