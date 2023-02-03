Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases Earnings Results

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

