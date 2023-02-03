Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Earns Hold Rating from Loop Capital

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UPST. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Up 18.1 %

UPST stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. Upstart has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,849.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,849.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,693 shares of company stock worth $694,148. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at $5,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Upstart by 527.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 179,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.