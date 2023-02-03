UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith Sells 1,636 Shares of Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $16,556.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $127,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
UroGen Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of URGN opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $12.63.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 53.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 136,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
