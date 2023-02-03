USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.25

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 65843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.61 million for the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 152.80%. Analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -874.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $443,731.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $443,731.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $58,661.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,187.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,031 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,997 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 440,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 77,156 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 65,598 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

