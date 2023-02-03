USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Raymond James

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Shares of USCB Financial stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.47. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
