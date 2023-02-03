USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Raymond James

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of USCB Financial stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.47. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

