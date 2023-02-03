Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after buying an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after buying an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,332,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,658. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $138.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,059,939 shares of company stock valued at $164,271,796 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus decreased their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.