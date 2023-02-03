Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.42. The company had a trading volume of 731,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,753. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

