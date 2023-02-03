Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $3,580,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of XT stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $55.07. 51,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $60.78.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

