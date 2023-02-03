Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,355,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,369 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,092,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,052,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $49.05. 367,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,455. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.