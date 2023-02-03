Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,865 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,547,000 after buying an additional 3,330,534 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 597,603 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after buying an additional 488,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 457,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 515,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,666. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.